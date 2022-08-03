How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa senators vote on 2 nations’ NATO memberships

(WOWT) - Here’s how senators from Nebraska and Iowa voted on the NATO membership for Finland and Sweden on Wednesday.

Treaty Document No. 117-3 was put forward to support the candidacy of Finland and Sweden into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Approval for all 30 member nations is required in order for the two nations to be admitted.

It passed the Senate 95-1 on Wednesday evening.

Senator statements

“NATO is the greatest strategic alliance in world history and today it’s getting stronger. America built NATO because it’s good for Americans and that’s still true. Bringing Sweden and Finland into the family is good for Americans, good for Europe, good for freedom, and bad for autocrats. The free world needs American leadership, and I am surprised by the short-sightedness of colleagues who rejected that today. Retreating from our alliances would embolden the Chinese Communist Party in Asia, and it wouldn’t make our allies spend more on their defense budgets either. Strengthening NATO makes Putin weaker, Chairman Xi more afraid, and most importantly America more secure. Strong alliances are the best deterrences to Putin and Xi.”

I’ve met with the leaders of Finland & Sweden and attended the NATO summit in Madrid when they were formally invited to become members.

Their decision to join NATO represents a historic moment. I was proud to vote in support of their accession today. (2/2) — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) August 3, 2022

“The addition of Finland and Sweden will not only grow NATO’s military capabilities, it will strengthen America’s capacity to defend the homeland. Like so many Iowans and Americans, I believe our NATO allies must continue to share the burden for collective security, and after meeting directly with key leaders in Finland and Sweden, I’m confident these two countries are ready to stand up and help shoulder the burden for NATO’s military obligations in Europe. I urge our allies to move swiftly in support of these new European partners, and send yet another signal to Putin that his unjust war has only served to strengthen the world’s greatest multinational alliance,”

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.