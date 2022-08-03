Huskers extend Red Carpet Experience for several years

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Red Carpet Experience will return for a second year and with the help of donors it will be part of Nebraska athletics for many more. The future of the program has been solidified thanks to a gift from Fred and Sally Bekins foundation plus several other supporters across the state.

The Red Carpet Experience serves Husker fans who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to attend games, working with youth organizations.

“The Fred and Sally Bekins Foundation is very excited to support the Red Carpet Experience program,” said a member of the Bekins Foundation board. “Nebraska athletes provide great role models for our youth and experiencing a game day in Lincoln is something everyone should have access to enjoy. We hope others will join us in helping support this program and provide an opportunity for all Nebraskans to cheer on the Huskers.”

There will be 250 tickets available for every home football game except Oklahoma on Sept. 17. There will also be 100 tickets available for the volleyball team’s Red-White Scrimmage on Aug. 20. The program will also include tickets to see both basketball teams, softball and baseball.

“The Red Carpet Experience epitomizes the generosity of Husker Nation,” said Dr. Lawrence Chatters, Nebraska’s Executive Associate AD for Strategic Initiatives. “I have been fortunate to help build this program and it has touched many lives including those of our student-athletes and staff. We are all better when more people can have access to Husker Nation.”

Organizations looking for access need to contact Dr. Lawrence Chatters at redcarpet@huskers.com

