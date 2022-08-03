Maintenance work will begin on US-75, between Dawson and Auburn

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Weather permitting, an armor coat project will begin Aug. 9 on US-75, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Armor coating is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.

State maintenance forces will be performing an armor coat from reference post 11 to reference post 27, beginning just north of Dawson. The work is anticipated to take five (5) days. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
Two people kidnapped and assaulted in Lincoln
SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
The scene of a two-vehicle crash on West O at the Highway 77 interchange, Monday night.
NSP, Seward County deputies arrest Fremont man after two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
Several people required extrication after a series of events caused two crashes on Highway 77...
Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic
Star City Shores
Star City Shores to close Aug. 8-11

Latest News

Election Commissioner announces voter registration site
Greater Tuna
Greater Tuna at The Tada Theatre
generic crash
Teens injured in rollover crash near Hershey
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: “Degrees of Improvement”