Maintenance work will begin on US-75, between Dawson and Auburn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Weather permitting, an armor coat project will begin Aug. 9 on US-75, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Armor coating is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.

State maintenance forces will be performing an armor coat from reference post 11 to reference post 27, beginning just north of Dawson. The work is anticipated to take five (5) days. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.