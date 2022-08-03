Nebraska Cattlemen offering disaster relief following wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wildfires and extreme heat have made for a challenging year for cattle producers. The Nebraska Cattlemen organization is helping those impacted, get back on their feet.

They’re offering disaster relief to cover what insurance and federal funding won’t.

The Nebraska Cattlemen said their disaster relief efforts started during the 2019 flooding that hit parts of the state.

Now after wildfires have blazed across Nebraska, the Cattlemen are issuing an emergency fund to help cattle producers affected.

The emergency funding is to help with agriculture related expenses and can be used to help with fencing, structure repair, removing livestock and more.

“Obviously you can go and have some of your operation and cattle insured but by the same token, nobody really plans for a fire in this case to devastate their operation and their livelihood,” said Nebraska Cattlemen executive vice president, Pete McClymont.

Amanda Becker, who runs a commercial calf operation and farm in Beaver City, said the funding is crucial for beef producers.

“There have been a lot of producers who have applied for federal funding through the FSA office but I know that doesn’t cover 100 percent of their losses, so it’s nice to be able to help out,” Becker said.

The funding is available for those affected by fires responded to by NEMA.

Applications for the disaster relief funding are open until Sept. 30. You do not have to be a member with the Nebraska Cattlemen to receive funding.

