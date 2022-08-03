Not as hot Wednesday

Becoming mostly sunny and still hot.
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring a slight cool down across Nebraska on Wednesday. Temperatures will still climb into the 90s this afternoon and it will still be on the muggy side. Hot temperatures will continue on Thursday and Friday. Triple digit heat will be possible again on Saturday with a cool down on Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this morning in the Lincoln area. Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon and not as hot with the high in the mid 90s. Wind becoming north-northeasterly 5 to 15 mph.

Mainly clear and not as warm Wednesday night. Lows in the mid 60s with a light northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny and hot on Thursday, but not as humid. Highs in the mid 90s. East-southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Hot and humid Friday and Saturday and then not as hot on Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms possible late on Saturday and continuing into Sunday.

