StarCare dispatched to crash south of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash involving at least two vehicles closed a portion of Saltillo Road during the Wednesday morning commute.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Hickman and Southeast Volunteer Fire & Rescue were dispatched to 38th and Saltillo after 7 a.m. for a vehicle crash.

According to a 10/11 reporter at the scene, at least one person was transported by StarCare to a hospital.

The extent of injuries is not known.

Saltillo Road, between 27th and 54th Streets, was closed in both directions while authorities remained on scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.

