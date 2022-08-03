Thursday Forecast: Still hot, but less humid

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will not be nearly as muggy on Thursday, but high temperatures will be fairly similar compared to Wednesday.

It will feel more comfortable to start the day with 60s statewide Thursday morning. It should also be a mainly dry day. Forecasted highs are in the low to mid 90s in central and eastern Nebraska with upper 90s in the west. A couple of locations may reach 100 in the panhandle.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

We will begin to heat up once again on Friday with triple digits expanding across western Nebraska. Closer to the Capital City mid to upper 90s are expected. The weekend will feature chances of rain with a very hot Saturday followed by a much cooler Sunday.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

