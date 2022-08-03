Two Lincoln gas stations burglarized

Suspects steal vape cartridge displays and run away
(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes two separate burglary cases involving vape cartridges may be connected.

On Tuesday, around 9:27 a.m., officers were called to the U-Stop, off 27th and E Streets, on a report of a shoplifting.

According to police, the manager explained they were notified by their overnight employee that around 2 a.m. two men came into the store, removed the display case of vape cartridges, as one of the men held the door open, and left.

LPD said the loss is roughly $950.

Then on Wednesday around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the U-Stop off 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Police said two men went in the store and while one asked an employee for ice, the other man grabbed vape cartridges on the display case and left.

According to police, the display case had roughly 90 vape cartridges with a total loss of $700.

LPD said the two cases could be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

