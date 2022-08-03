U.S., Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Indiana Congresswoman

(KOLNKGIN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered all state flags to be lowered to half-staff, in accordance with President Biden’s order for U.S. flags, to honor Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was among four people killed in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon.

The order, effective immediately, expires at midnight Thursday.

Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served six years in the state’s Legislature.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wednesday morning crash closed Saltillo Road between 27th and 54th Streets.
Driver in serious condition after crashing into dump truck south of Lincoln
Two Lincoln gas stations burglarized
Vandal destroys $20,000 worth of clothing at Gateway Mall with fire extinguisher
A tractor trailer hauling wheat flour was damaged in a fire northwest of Lincoln.
Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

Latest News

dogpile
Malcolm wins Legion Seniors State Championship
Wet Bulb Globe Thermometers provide more accurate heat safety information.
NSAA provides tools for more accurate heat measurement
Public Policy Center aiding in state’s transition to 988
US Capitol building
How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa senators vote on 2 nations’ NATO memberships
whittaker
Whittaker wins Nebraska Women's Amateur