Whittaker wins Nebraska Women’s Amateur, sweeps state majors

Megan Whittaker sweeps the two major championships on the Nebraska Women's Golf circuit.
By Nebraska Golf Association
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Megan Whittaker of Elkhorn held off teammates and other collegiate golfers in the Final Round of the 48th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship on Wednesday to take home the crown at Wilderness Ridge Country Club in Lincoln.

Whittaker completes the major sweep, adding the Nebraska Women’s Amateur title to her Nebraska Women’s Match Play title earlier this year. She’s the first to do so since Wahoo’s Hannah Thiele accomplished the feat in 2016. It was a final round 74 (+3) for Whittaker, who won by two strokes with a 213 (E) total.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a two-vehicle crash on West O at the Highway 77 interchange, Monday night.
NSP, Seward County deputies arrest Fremont man after two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
Vandal destroys $20,000 worth of clothing at Gateway Mall with fire extinguisher
A Wednesday morning crash closed Saltillo Road between 27th and 54th Streets.
Driver in serious condition after crashing into dump truck south of Lincoln
John Cook discusses Kayla Caffey departure at Big Ten Media Days
Coach John Cook releases statement on Kayla Caffey
LPD File Photo
Two people kidnapped and assaulted in Lincoln

Latest News

whittaker
Whittaker wins Nebraska Women's Amateur
Ryan Schommer and Ochaun Mathis
Huskers extend Red Carpet Experience for several years
1 on 1 with Madi Kubik at B1G Media Days
1 on 1 with Madi Kubik at B1G Media Days
John Cook 1 on 1 at B1G Media Days
John Cook 1 on 1 at B1G Media Days