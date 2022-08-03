Whittaker wins Nebraska Women’s Amateur, sweeps state majors

Megan Whittaker of Elkhorn held off teammates and other collegiate golfers in the Final Round of the 48th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship on Wednesday to take home the crown at Wilderness Ridge Country Club in Lincoln.

Whittaker completes the major sweep, adding the Nebraska Women’s Amateur title to her Nebraska Women’s Match Play title earlier this year. She’s the first to do so since Wahoo’s Hannah Thiele accomplished the feat in 2016. It was a final round 74 (+3) for Whittaker, who won by two strokes with a 213 (E) total.

