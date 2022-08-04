Friday Forecast: More like “Fry-Day”

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Humidity and heat will be on an upward trajectory for Friday and Saturday. A heat advisory will go into effect on Friday for portions of the area. The chance for rain and storms will return to the area on Saturday.

Friday will be feeling hot, hot, hot and sticky! High temperatures will reach the upper 90s for the east and central areas. The west and Panhandle will likely see triple digit heat. The heat paired with sticky conditions will cause temperatures to feel much hotter. Heat Advisories will go into effect for portions of the area Friday afternoon to Friday evening. Overnight low temperatures will only dip in to the 70s. Mostly sunny conditions will dominate across the area through the early evening hours on Friday. Then the chance for rain and storms will creep into the northern areas and continue through the overnight hours. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the Panhandle, west and northern areas. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

Heat Alerts: Friday
Heat Alerts: Friday(KOLN)
Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the northwest areas.
Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the northwest areas.(KOLN)
Humidity will be on the rise this weekend.
Humidity will be on the rise this weekend.(KOLN)

Saturday morning will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms in the eastern areas. Then widespread scattered rain and storms are possible across the region in the afternoon through the evening hours. Now when talking about heat.... it looks like this with be the hottest day of the weekend... high temperatures topping out in 90s to triple digits. To make matters worse, it will also be quite humid out there. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the northeast.
Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the northeast.(KOLN)

A cold front will move through the area on Sunday which will knock temperatures down a bit for the start of next week.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lincoln gas stations burglarized
A Wednesday morning crash closed Saltillo Road between 27th and 54th Streets.
Driver in serious condition after crashing into dump truck south of Lincoln
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred...
NSP: Four dead in two crime scenes in Laurel
Vandal destroys $20,000 worth of clothing at Gateway Mall with fire extinguisher
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

Latest News

High temperatures in the 90s continue on Thursday.
Heat continues Thursday
Brad's Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday Forecast: Still hot, but less humid