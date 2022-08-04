Friday Forecast: More like “Fry-Day”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Humidity and heat will be on an upward trajectory for Friday and Saturday. A heat advisory will go into effect on Friday for portions of the area. The chance for rain and storms will return to the area on Saturday.

Friday will be feeling hot, hot, hot and sticky! High temperatures will reach the upper 90s for the east and central areas. The west and Panhandle will likely see triple digit heat. The heat paired with sticky conditions will cause temperatures to feel much hotter. Heat Advisories will go into effect for portions of the area Friday afternoon to Friday evening. Overnight low temperatures will only dip in to the 70s. Mostly sunny conditions will dominate across the area through the early evening hours on Friday. Then the chance for rain and storms will creep into the northern areas and continue through the overnight hours. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the Panhandle, west and northern areas. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

Heat Alerts: Friday (KOLN)

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the northwest areas. (KOLN)

Humidity will be on the rise this weekend. (KOLN)

Saturday morning will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms in the eastern areas. Then widespread scattered rain and storms are possible across the region in the afternoon through the evening hours. Now when talking about heat.... it looks like this with be the hottest day of the weekend... high temperatures topping out in 90s to triple digits. To make matters worse, it will also be quite humid out there. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the northeast. (KOLN)

A cold front will move through the area on Sunday which will knock temperatures down a bit for the start of next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

