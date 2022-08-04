Heat continues Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High temperatures in the 90s will continue Thursday afternoon however, it won’t be quite as humid. Friday and Saturday will be hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms possible late on Saturday and continuing into Sunday.

Mainly sunny, hot and not as humid in the Lincoln area Thursday. Highs in the mid 90s with an east-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

High temperatures in the 90s continue on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies Thursday night with the lows in the upper 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warm temperatures Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, hot and humid on Friday with highs climbing into the upper 90s and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Hot Friday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny hot and humid on Saturday. Highs around 100 with a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday ngiht and Sunday.

Cooler for northern Nebraska, hot and humid in southern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Not as hot Sunday with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. A brief cool down on Monday and Tuesday. Warmer again on Wednesday.

Hot temperatures through Sunday. (1011 Weather)

