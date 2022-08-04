Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert

Lady A cancels tour for rest of 2022, including appearance at the Nebraska State Fair.
Lady A cancels tour for rest of 2022, including appearance at the Nebraska State Fair.(Circle)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Lady A will not be performing at this year’s Nebraska State Fair after the group announced they are cancelling their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band had been scheduled to take the stage Saturday, Sept. 3.

“We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year,” the band said in a statement. “Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. We are a band, but more importantly we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”

Currently, the State Fair is working on a new concert, but no announcement is planned at this time. When the announcement on the act for Sept. 3 is made, all tickets for the Lady A concert will be honored for that show. At that time, if customers want a refund, they will be instructed on how to do so.

“We are disappointed Lady A will not be at the Nebraska State Fair this year,” said Bill Ogg, Nebraska State Fair executive director. “We wish them the best in their personal situations and hope to see them in the future.”

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lincoln gas stations burglarized
A Wednesday morning crash closed Saltillo Road between 27th and 54th Streets.
Driver in serious condition after crashing into dump truck south of Lincoln
Vandal destroys $20,000 worth of clothing at Gateway Mall with fire extinguisher
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
A tractor trailer hauling wheat flour was damaged in a fire northwest of Lincoln.
Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln

Latest News

Traffic ticket? Get reminder notifications for court appearances in Lancaster County
Lincoln Police are investigating vandalism on the side of Scott Middle School, west of 27th...
Officers investigating vandalism at middle school in south Lincoln
2022-2023 individual Lied Center tickets on sale August 10
Gotti Waters
Police find hundreds of MDMA pills & other drugs inside northeast Lincoln home