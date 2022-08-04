Malcolm routs DCB, sweeps Legion State Titles

Malcolm defeats DCB 11-3 to win the Class C Seniors Legion State Championship.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Connor Zegar struck out 11 batters while Jacob Clark went 2-for-2 with 6 RBI to lift Malcolm to the Class C Seniors Legion State Championship. Malcolm’s title comes two weeks after the organization won a Juniors State championship. Post 354 becomes just the fourth Class C team to complete the summer sweep.

In Wednesday’s seniors championship game, Malcolm defeated DCB 11-3 in Wisner.

