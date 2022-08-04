Nebraska State Patrol investigating multiple fatalities in Laurel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation.

NSP will release more information at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live in the video player above.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene. Law enforcement appears to concentrated near the area of 3rd and Elm Street, though the perimeter extends well beyond that.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing or hearing an explosion around 3 a.m. Officials in hazmat suits responded to the scene.

Local businesses and other buildings in Laurel are reportedly on lockdown. A teacher training in Wakefield is also currently affected, with witnesses in Wakefield stating that the school there is also on lockdown.

The investigation remains active, though a number of first responders left the scene to tend to an active fire on the same street. Authorities say the fire is unrelated to the incident.

News Channel Nebraska contributed to this report.

