Nebraska State Patrol investigating multiple fatalities in Laurel

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation.

NSP will release more information at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live in the video player above.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene. Law enforcement appears to concentrated near the area of 3rd and Elm Street, though the perimeter extends well beyond that.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing or hearing an explosion around 3 a.m. Officials in hazmat suits responded to the scene.

Local businesses and other buildings in Laurel are reportedly on lockdown. A teacher training in Wakefield is also currently affected, with witnesses in Wakefield stating that the school there is also on lockdown.

The investigation remains active, though a number of first responders left the scene to tend to an active fire on the same street. Authorities say the fire is unrelated to the incident.

News Channel Nebraska contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lincoln gas stations burglarized
A Wednesday morning crash closed Saltillo Road between 27th and 54th Streets.
Driver in serious condition after crashing into dump truck south of Lincoln
Vandal destroys $20,000 worth of clothing at Gateway Mall with fire extinguisher
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
A tractor trailer hauling wheat flour was damaged in a fire northwest of Lincoln.
Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln

Latest News

Daniel Holliday, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died on Wednesday, August 3. He...
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred...
SCENE VIDEO: Authorities are investigating multiple fatalities in Laurel
OSHA cites Mid-Nebraska Disposal in Grand Island following employee death
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes its millionth guest for 2022