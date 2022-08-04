NSP: Four dead in two crime scenes in Laurel

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel Thursday morning.
Aug. 4, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol said four people were found dead at two crime scenes a few blocks apart in the northeast Nebraska town of Laurel.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing an explosion around 3 a.m. Thursday. Authorities responded and found one person dead inside.

Colonel John Bolduc said a second fire was reported a few blocks away a short time later. Authorities found three people dead inside the residence.

Foul play is suspected.

Law enforcement believe a silver sedan spotted leaving Laurel shortly after the second fire may have been coming from the crime scene. Col. Bolduc gave no description other than a “black man” who may have picked up a passenger before leaving town. Col Bolduc said it’s possible the suspect or suspects have burn injuries.

If anyone has information about these crimes or surveillance video, contact NSP at 402-479-4921.

