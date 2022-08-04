Officers investigating vandalism at middle school in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a vandalism that happened at a middle school in south Lincoln.

Wednesday morning officers were dispatched to Scott Middle School, west of 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of vandalism.

According to police, an employee arrived at work and saw that a window was shattered on one side of the school building and on another side of the building they found several spray painted markings.

Police said it does not appear that the suspects went inside the school building and they estimate the damage to be roughly $350.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Lincoln Police are investigating vandalism on the side of Scott Middle School. (Lincoln Police)

