Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes its millionth guest for 2022

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Roger Hamer
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As a mom and her two girls entered Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, they rolled the zoo’s visitor count past the 1 million threshold for 2022.

Camila, 7, and 4-year-old Juliana — who is celebrating her birthday Thursday — were escorted by their mother, Jeanina Hunt of Papillion, into Henry Doorly through a gauntlet of applauding employees.

In addition to a fully escorted tour of zoo, complete with some behind-the-scenes animal feeding, and a $100 gift card to use at the zoo, the family also received a gift basket and a one-year extension on their membership.

Hunt said the family’s adventure in the spotlight Thursday was “the Lord’s will,” saying that her husband had texted her that the zoo was on the lookout for its millionth guest, but they had been running later than planned and couldn’t find a parking spot.

The family, as long-time season pass-holders, still came to the zoo even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said Hunt, sharing that they homeschool their children, allowing them to visit the zoo a lot.

Henry Doorly had its millionth customer a bit later than last year; that millionth guest visited the zoo on July 18, 2021.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lincoln gas stations burglarized
A Wednesday morning crash closed Saltillo Road between 27th and 54th Streets.
Driver in serious condition after crashing into dump truck south of Lincoln
Vandal destroys $20,000 worth of clothing at Gateway Mall with fire extinguisher
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
A tractor trailer hauling wheat flour was damaged in a fire northwest of Lincoln.
Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln

Latest News

Daniel Holliday, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died on Wednesday, August 3. He...
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating multiple fatalities in Laurel
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred...
SCENE VIDEO: Authorities are investigating multiple fatalities in Laurel
OSHA cites Mid-Nebraska Disposal in Grand Island following employee death