Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes its millionth guest for 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As a mom and her two girls entered Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, they rolled the zoo’s visitor count past the 1 million threshold for 2022.

Camila, 7, and 4-year-old Juliana — who is celebrating her birthday Thursday — were escorted by their mother, Jeanina Hunt of Papillion, into Henry Doorly through a gauntlet of applauding employees.

Congratulations to our one-millionth visitor of 2022: Jeanina Hunt of Papillion, who was joined by her daughters: Camila, 7, and Juliana, who turns 4 today. Happiest of Birthdays, Juliana! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/opQfxhznat — Omaha's Zoo (@OmahaZoo) August 4, 2022

In addition to a fully escorted tour of zoo, complete with some behind-the-scenes animal feeding, and a $100 gift card to use at the zoo, the family also received a gift basket and a one-year extension on their membership.

Hunt said the family’s adventure in the spotlight Thursday was “the Lord’s will,” saying that her husband had texted her that the zoo was on the lookout for its millionth guest, but they had been running later than planned and couldn’t find a parking spot.

The family, as long-time season pass-holders, still came to the zoo even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said Hunt, sharing that they homeschool their children, allowing them to visit the zoo a lot.

Henry Doorly had its millionth customer a bit later than last year; that millionth guest visited the zoo on July 18, 2021.

