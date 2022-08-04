Police find hundreds of MDMA pills & other drugs inside northeast Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found hundreds of MDMA pills, along with other drugs, inside a northeast Lincoln home.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD said their Gang Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence near 79th Street and Lexington Avenue for an ongoing narcotics investigation.

LPD said officers recovered 630 MDMA pills, 54.6 grams of MDMA powder, 154 grams marijuana and a 40 caliber handgun.

Ecstasy is often described as MDMA in a pill form and is a synthetic drug that acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

LPD arrested 20-year-old Gotti Waters. He’s facing possession with intent to deliver charges, as well as possession of a firearm with a felony 2 drug violation.

