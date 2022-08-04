Traffic ticket? Get reminder notifications for court appearances in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - People with a traffic or criminal citation can now get reminder notifications for upcoming court appearances.

Law enforcement agencies within Lancaster County are taking part in ‘Gov2Go.’

It’s a pilot program they’re using as a way to reduce the number of Fail to Appear warrants being issued following someone not appearing in court after receiving a traffic or criminal citation.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, Gov2Go allows people to sign up for reminder notifications of their upcoming initial court date.

If you sign up, you can choose how to receive the reminders via text or voice messaging, at several points before your actual court date.

LPD said officers are being asked to hand out an information sheet at the time a citation is issued which contains instructions on how to sign up.

People with a traffic or criminal citation are receiving info from officers about how to get notifications for upcoming court appearances. (Lincoln Police Department)

Police said the project started on Monday and will continue for six months, when it will be reevaluated.

LPD said it’s their hope this program will be helpful for everyone since not appearing for a court date can be costly for both the criminal justice system and those who are cited.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.