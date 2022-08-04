Traffic ticket? Get reminder notifications for court appearances in Lancaster County

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - People with a traffic or criminal citation can now get reminder notifications for upcoming court appearances.

Law enforcement agencies within Lancaster County are taking part in ‘Gov2Go.’

It’s a pilot program they’re using as a way to reduce the number of Fail to Appear warrants being issued following someone not appearing in court after receiving a traffic or criminal citation.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, Gov2Go allows people to sign up for reminder notifications of their upcoming initial court date.

If you sign up, you can choose how to receive the reminders via text or voice messaging, at several points before your actual court date.

LPD said officers are being asked to hand out an information sheet at the time a citation is issued which contains instructions on how to sign up.

People with a traffic or criminal citation are receiving info from officers about how to get...
People with a traffic or criminal citation are receiving info from officers about how to get notifications for upcoming court appearances.(Lincoln Police Department)

Police said the project started on Monday and will continue for six months, when it will be reevaluated.

LPD said it’s their hope this program will be helpful for everyone since not appearing for a court date can be costly for both the criminal justice system and those who are cited.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lincoln gas stations burglarized
A Wednesday morning crash closed Saltillo Road between 27th and 54th Streets.
Driver in serious condition after crashing into dump truck south of Lincoln
Vandal destroys $20,000 worth of clothing at Gateway Mall with fire extinguisher
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
A tractor trailer hauling wheat flour was damaged in a fire northwest of Lincoln.
Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln

Latest News

Lady A cancels tour for rest of 2022, including appearance at the Nebraska State Fair.
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
Lincoln Police are investigating vandalism on the side of Scott Middle School, west of 27th...
Officers investigating vandalism at middle school in south Lincoln
2022-2023 individual Lied Center tickets on sale August 10
Gotti Waters
Police find hundreds of MDMA pills & other drugs inside northeast Lincoln home