Arrest made in northeast Nebraska homicides

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An arrest has been made in connection to four homicides in the town of Laurel, Nebraska, The Nebraska State Patrol announced Friday morning.

Investigators will release more information during a press conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, NSP said.

In a late Thursday press release, NSP says that after fire suppression efforts were successful in the afternoon, at the scene in the 500 block of Elm Street, investigators were able to examine the crime scene and determine that gunfire is believed to have played a part in the incidents at both homes.

NSP says fire investigators also believe that the fire in the 500 block of Elm Street may have started around the same time as the reported explosion in the 200 block of Elm Street. However, authorities say there are indications that the fire wasn’t visible from outside the home for hours. NSP adds that they believe both incidents are now believed to have occurred shortly after 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

“Based on that time frame, NSP is requesting anyone that may have seen anything out-of-the-ordinary in Laurel, between midnight and 4:00 a.m., to report it immediately,” the press release stated. “Tips can be reported to 402-479-4921.”

“Additionally, based on this focused time frame of the fires, investigators now believe the previously sought silver sedan reported by a member of the public may have left Laurel much later after the incidents than previously thought,” the release added.

The Nebraska State Patrol, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, and the Laurel Police Department are urging vigilance for members of the Laurel community and nearby surrounding areas.

“Anyone who sees out-of-the-ordinary activity should call 911 immediately,” NSP said.

This is an active investigation. Additional details will be released when possible.

