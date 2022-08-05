Friday Forecast: More heat and more humidity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front will move across Nebraska Friday bringing hotter temperatures and higher humidity. A cold front will move into northern Nebraska on Saturday bringing cooler temperatures to that area. Southern and southeast Nebraska will still be quite hot and humid. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Sunday will be cooler with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Heat advisory for central and western Nebraska from Noon until 8 PM Friday. Excessive Heat Warning for parts of north central Nebraska Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Lincoln and southeast Nebraska under a heat advisory Saturday afternoon until Saturday evening. Heat index values from 103 to 110 today and Saturday for parts of Nebraska.

Much of Nebraska under a heat advisory Friday and Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, hot and humid in the Lincoln area Friday. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph and a few gusts up to 25 mph possible.

A hot and humid Friday across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and very warm Friday night into early Sunday morning. Lows in the mid to upper 70 with a southeast breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Very warm temperatures Friday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with afternoon temperatures around 102 degrees. Heat index values will range from 104 to 108 Saturday afternoon. South wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Cooler temperatures for northern and western Nebraska. Still hot and humid in southern and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny and not as hot on Sunday, but still muggy. Highs in the lower 90s with a continued chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler for central, northern and western Nebraska. Not as hot in southeast Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Monday and Tuesday will be in the 80s with a small chance of rain Monday morning. Hot temperatures return Wednesday and Thursday.

Hot and humid condition continue through Sunday. Cooler on Monday. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.