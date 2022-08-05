Great Barrier Reef sees highest amount of coral cover in 36 years

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper...
An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper and central areas of the reef increased by about a third.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTRALIA (CNN) - Parts of the Great Barrier Reef have recorded their highest amount of coral cover since monitoring began 36 years ago.

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper and central areas of the reef increased by about a third.

The institute survey examined 87 reefs from August 2021 and May 2022.

It’s a rare piece of good news for the world-famous reef, which underwent its sixth mass bleaching event in March.

Bleaching is a result of warmer-than-normal water temperatures, which triggers a stress reaction from the corals and from which it can take nearly a decade to recover.

The institute’s CEO said the increase in coral is a sign the reef could still recover from mass bleaching.

An Australian Marine Conservation Society official cautioned that while the report was a sign of progress, the reef remains at risk.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol said four people were found dead at two crime scenes a few blocks...
Laurel homicide suspect arrested, 4 victims identified
Lincoln Police are investigating vandalism on the side of Scott Middle School, west of 27th...
Officers investigating vandalism at middle school in south Lincoln
Lady A cancels tour for rest of 2022, including appearance at the Nebraska State Fair.
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
Two new monkeypox cases suspected in Lancaster County
Daniel Holliday, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died on Wednesday, August 3. He...
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies

Latest News

FILE - Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in...
Ex-police Lt. arrested after fatally shooting DC officer
Schools, FBI focus on cybersecurity ahead of new school year
Schools, FBI focus on cybersecurity ahead of the new school year
The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE compound in 1985 have finally...
Children's remains from Philadephia bombing returned to family
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud