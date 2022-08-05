GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway

***VIDEO HAS NO SOUND*** A truck spilled cow intestines all over a roadway in Houston. (Source: KTRK)
By KTRK staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – People in one Houston neighborhood are holding their breath – literally – after a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road Wednesday afternoon.

City officials say crews got things cleaned up pretty quickly, but the smell hasn’t completely gone away.

“I have not ever encountered anything like this before,” area resident Tahj Scott said. “This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”

There’s no word yet on what company owned the truck that spilled the innards or how this even happened.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol said four people were found dead at two crime scenes a few blocks...
Laurel homicide suspect arrested, 4 victims identified
Lincoln Police are investigating vandalism on the side of Scott Middle School, west of 27th...
Officers investigating vandalism at middle school in south Lincoln
Lady A cancels tour for rest of 2022, including appearance at the Nebraska State Fair.
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
Two new monkeypox cases suspected in Lancaster County
Daniel Holliday, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died on Wednesday, August 3. He...
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies

Latest News

FILE - Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in...
Ex-police Lt. arrested after fatally shooting DC officer
Schools, FBI focus on cybersecurity ahead of new school year
Schools, FBI focus on cybersecurity ahead of the new school year
The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE compound in 1985 have finally...
Children's remains from Philadephia bombing returned to family
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud