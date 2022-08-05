Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do in the Capital City this weekend, check out Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Capitol View Winery Presents Acoustic Crossroads

This is going to be a great night for live music. Acoustic Crossroads will be playing 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s classic rock from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, CCR, The Hollies, Bob Dylan, Crowded House and more.

Friday 7-9 p.m.; Items for purchase

Wingfest 2022

Calling all wing lovers! WingFest seeks out the best wings in Lincoln, so that you can taste them all during the best outdoor summer event of the year. There will be live music from Lucas Kellison and Jonathan Leach. Plus, it’s all for a good cause. All proceeds go to support Creative Learning Spaces in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Saturday 5-8 p.m.; $25

Water Lantern Festival

Water Lantern Festival is filled with fun, happiness, hope and great memories that you’ll cherish for a lifetime. This is a family friendly event that can be shared by everyone. Friends, families, neighbors and lots of people that you haven’t met can come together to create a peaceful, memorable experience. This event is at Oak Lake Park, located at 1459 Sun Valley Boulevard.

Saturday 5:30-9:30 p.m.; See website for ticket information

Porch-Art-Palooza

Porch-Art-Palooza is a neighborhood porch art tour. Spend the afternoon touring some of Lincoln’s historic neighborhood porches to visit local artists and check out their work. Make sure to get artists’ signatures at 10 or more stops for a chance to win a gift certificate. See website for a full list of neighborhood porches.

Sunday 1-6 p.m.; Free event

Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert Series Presents Great Music, Classic Cars On Display

The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform their sixth concert on Sunday. It will be conducted by Carolyn Barber and will feature Louie Eckhardt, trumpet. Selections from “Grease” by Warren Casey and Jim Jacobs arranged by Matthew Ricketts, Candide Suite by Leonard Bernstein arranged by Clare Grundman, and Carmen Suite by Georges Bizet arranged by J. Bullock. Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy a beautiful evening of music, family and friends!

Sunday 7 p.m.; Free

