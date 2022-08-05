Husker football news and notes from week two of fall camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football is wrapping up week two of fall camp ahead of the 2022 season.

As the Huskers get ready for their first scrimmage on Saturday the Huskers offense, defense and special teams spoke with media on Thursday and their were some key takeaways as the Huskers are just 22 days away from game one against Northwestern.

Gabe Ervin who was named the starting running back as a true freshman last season is back and fully healthy after tearing his ACL in game four against Oklahoma last season. Ervin didn’t take the field at all this Spring but has been a full participant in practice this fall. Running backs coach Bryan Applewhite says he was worried about the injury but Ervin hasn’t wavered one bit.

As for the rest of the running back room, Applewhite says that their is not a clear number one but when their is everyone will know.

Former Columbus star Ernest Hausmann is making an impact right away in the linebacker room. Hausmann is a true freshman and enrolled early this Spring to get a head start on his college career.

Junior linebacker Luke Reimer who had an incredible sophomore campaign is also 100% back and healthy. Reimer had two minor surgeries in the offseason.

