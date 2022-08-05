Man arrested after pursuit, standoff near Missouri River I-80 Bridge

(PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit and standoff on Interstate 80 near the Missouri River bridge in Omaha.

At approximately 9:25 a.m. Friday, NSP received a report of a pickup driving erratically and at a high rate of speed on eastbound I-80 in Omaha. A trooper located the vehicle near 42nd street on I-80, observed the erratic driving behavior, and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and continued eastbound.

As the pickup approached the Missouri River bridge, it struck both the inside and outside barriers and came to a stop just before the Nebraska/Iowa line. The driver remained inside the vehicle and initially refused troopers’ commands to exit the vehicle. After a short standoff and response from additional law enforcement, the driver voluntarily exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The driver, Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, no driver’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and traffic violations. He was lodged in Douglas County Jail.

I-80 was closed in the area for approximately 30 minutes. NSP was assisted by the Omaha Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and Council Bluffs Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol said four people were found dead at two crime scenes a few blocks...
Laurel homicide suspect arrested, 4 victims identified
Lincoln Police are investigating vandalism on the side of Scott Middle School, west of 27th...
Officers investigating vandalism at middle school in south Lincoln
Lady A cancels tour for rest of 2022, including appearance at the Nebraska State Fair.
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
Two new monkeypox cases suspected in Lancaster County
Daniel Holliday, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died on Wednesday, August 3. He...
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies

Latest News

A UNMC study showed workers at packing plants, like JBS, were twice as likely to get COVID-19...
UNMC study shows packing plant workers twice as likely to get COVID
Registration is open for Grand Island’s Harvest of Harmony parade this fall.
Time to register floats for Harvest of Harmony parade
Schools, FBI focus on cybersecurity ahead of new school year
Schools, FBI focus on cybersecurity ahead of the new school year
Man in stolen car arrested after crashing into Lincoln Police cruiser and another vehicle