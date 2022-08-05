Man in stolen car arrested after crashing into Lincoln Police cruiser and another vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing a number of charges after the Lincoln Police Department says he left a gas station without paying, crashed into a cruiser and ran from officers.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Super C, off 33rd Street and Sheridan Boulevard, on the report of a gas drive off.

LPD said the employee reported that a man in a white SUV left without paying for $78.15 in fuel.

According to police, an officer was contacted by a member of the Fugitive Task Force, who was conducting surveillance near 28th and O Streets and saw the SUV at a home with someone still in the vehicle.

LPD said the task force member believed the SUV was the 2019 Toyota Highlander reported stolen on July 29 from a home near Mesaverde and Rockhurst Drives.

Officers responded to the S 28th street home, set a perimeter and said when task force members approached the SUV, the driver accelerated through the backyard of the residence, crashed through the fence and into a police cruiser on the perimeter in the alley.

LPD said the officer was not seated in the cruiser at the time of the collision and damage is estimated at $5,000.

After crashing into the cruiser, LPD said the SUV continued southbound in the alley and hit another vehicle near 27th & J Streets, where the driver then ran away.

Officers said they were able to apprehend 23-year-old Gabriel Olivas near 25th & H Streets.

According to police, Olivas matched the description of the observed driver of the SUV and was out of breath.

The white SUV was confirmed to be the stolen Highlander, LPD said.

Olivas was lodged in jail and is facing the following charges:

Theft by receiving $5,000 or more

Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Obstructing a police officer

Criminal mischief

Willful reckless driving

DUI

