Robinson Elementary School opening delayed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday evening the decision to delay the opening of Robinson Elementary School from Aug. 15 to Aug. 29.

According to LPS, this is out of an abundance of caution, as some officials do not feel that the school will be ready to safely open on Aug. 15. This additional time will be used by the construction team to finish the core areas.

Below is an email that was sent to students and staff by Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman;

Robinson families,

I had an exciting time walking through our new school with Robinson staff and the local media today ahead of the start of the school year. After the tour, I met with the contractor, LPS Operations, and instructional staff, and together, we made the difficult decision to delay the start of the school year for Robinson students.

Out of an abundance of caution, I do not feel we will be ready to safely open the school building to students on August 15. In order to ensure the safety of all our staff and students, we need to allow the construction team extra time to finish the core areas. Therefore, we are going to move the first day of school for Robinson students to August 29.

This will not impact the end of the school year for your students as we will adjust the length of the day slightly to make up the missed instruction time. We are working to calculate how much time will need to be added and will communicate the new schedule on Monday.

I know this news is disappointing, and not having your child in school for two additional weeks may create challenges. That challenge was not our intention, and I apologize. However, I wanted to get this information to you as quickly as possible so you can begin planning for your family. We will work to ensure your child will have a unique and celebratory start to the school year when we are able to welcome them into the school building on August 29.

We knew when the project started that Robinson always faced a tight and challenging construction timeline amid a global pandemic which caused supply chain challenges and labor shortages. The construction and LPS Operations Team have worked, and will continue to work, extremely hard in a constant effort to open Robinson. I appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this project.

The Robinson staff will provide updates prior to August 29 to answer any of your questions. This change also means we will move the Open House to August 25, so you can help us celebrate the opening of our new neighborhood school.

Thank you again for your patience and support.

Dr. Paul Gausman

Superintendent

