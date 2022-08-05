Rodriguez and Allick host skills camp in Lincoln
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Thursday Husker volleyball stars Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick hosted a skills camp at Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln.
The freshman and sophomore duo hosted two sessions on Thursday. The first was with 1st-6th graders and the second was 7th-12th grade. Allick is a Waverly grad and grew up going to camps just like Thursday’s.
Former Huskers Lauren and Amber Stivrins along with current Husker Nicklin will host a similar camp at Kinetic on Friday.
