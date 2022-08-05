Time to register floats for Harvest of Harmony parade

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Registration is open for Grand Island’s Harvest of Harmony parade this fall.

Organizers are asking all Nebraska businesses, organizations and clubs to consider making a float for this year’s parade. Registration is on-line only this year.

This will be the 80th Harvest of Harmony parade which is scheduled Oct. 1 in downtown Grand Island. They will also be celebrating Grand Island’s 150th anniversary with the theme “Marching Through the Decades.”

Registrations are due by September 23.

