Saturday Forecast: Weather Alert Day for Dangerous Heat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Weather Alert Day has been issued for dangerous heat on Saturday, as heat index values could be as hot as 114 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Saturday afternoon in the central eastern areas, including Lancaster County, for dangerous heat. A heat advisory will go into effect Saturday afternoon for central and eastern areas. Come Sunday temperatures will start to cool off thanks to a cold front. The cold front will work it’s way through the state over the weekend, which in turn, will bring the chance for rain and storms both days.

Saturday will be another day of hot and sultry conditions as high temperatures will climb back into the 90s and triple digits. Areas along and south of the 1-80 corridor will be the most hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits. The combination of heat and humidity will cause temperatures to feel EVEN HOTTER. An Excessive heat Warning will go into effect Saturday afternoon through the evening for east central areas, including Lancaster County, for dangerously hot conditions. Heat Index values could get as high as 114 degrees. Heat Advisory will go into effect in the afternoon, as heat index values of 102 to 110 degrees are possible. Overnight low temperatures will dip down into the 60s and 70s.

Heat Alerts Saturday (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Heat Alert Types (KOLN)

Detecting Signs of Heat Illness (KOLN)

Saturday, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Precipitation chances will be the greatest along where the cold front is situated. Therefore, northern portions of the state will have the chance for isolated showers and storms through the morning and lunchtime hours. Then the southeastern half of the state will see isolated to scattered showers and storms. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible for the central and eastern areas, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Main storm threats include damaging wind gusts and hail. Tornado threat is low.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible Saturday evening for central and eastern portions of Nebraska. (KOLN)

The cold front will continue to push through the rest of state on Sunday, therefore bringing overall cooler temperatures and the chance for rain and storms. The cold front will cause a large temperature range: highs behind the front will be in the 70s and 80s while ahead of the front temperatures will still be in the low 90s to upper 80s. The front will likely pass mid-day so high temperatures will likely occur earlier than usually and fall into the 80s for the rest of the day.. In terms of precipitation chances... widespread scattered showers and storms are expected across the area throughout the day. However, the best chance for precipitation in the southeast will be in the evening hours. There is no threat for severe weather at this time.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

No severe threat expected. (KOLN)

The cold front will knock temperatures back into the 80s for the start of next week but will eventually get back into the 90s. Best chance for precipitation will be Saturday and Sunday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

