1 injured in Omaha shooting, police investigating

By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to a Saturday morning announcement from Omaha Police, officers were at Immanuel Hospital after a shooting victim arrived. The victim was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers say the victim said she was shot in the leg while getting out of her vehicle near 69th and Ogden Street.

Police describe the suspect as an unknown man who was in a black SUV.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

