CHI St. Francis Foundation awards $44,000 to local fire and rescue and stroke support
By Michael Shively
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -Ten Central Nebraska fire and rescue departments and a stroke support group received donations from the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation on Friday.

The CHI Health St. Francis Foundation awarded around $23,000 to the area emergency responders for the purchase of lifesaving equipment or training expenses. The Foundation also gave a nearly $21,000 grant to Project Think FAST, a St. Francis program that provides targeted community and patient education about stroke response.

Nearly all of the funds came from the Foundation’s annual Ticket to Win fundraiser. Since 2017, the Foundation has awarded nearly $250,000 to local fire and rescue departments.

“Our community is very fortunate to have dedicated first responders whose actions save lives. Making sure these emergency response workers have the equipment and training they need to do their jobs and serve our communities is one of the ways we give back,” says Foundation Director Melissa Griffith.

The following first responders will receive grants totaling $23,429 for the purchase of emergency lifesaving equipment and/or training expenses.

  • Aurora Volunteer Fire Department (Personal Protective Turnout Gear) $3,000
  • Cairo Volunteer Fire Department (Personal Protective Equipment) $3,000
  • Dannebrog Volunteer Fire & Rescue (Rescue Tools) $2,850
  • Doniphan Fire Department (Four Gas Monitors) $1,534
  • Grand Island Volunteer Fire Department (Radio Replacement) $3,000
  • Giltner Rural Fire Department (Hartwell CombriCarrier II) $1,345
  • Palmer Volunteer Fire Department (Equipment and Gear Improvements) $3,000
  • St. Libory EMS (AED Project) $2,800
  • Wood River Fire & Rescue (Wauk Board) $1,500
  • Boelus Fire Department (Phillips Heart Start FRX AED) $1,400

