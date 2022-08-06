Doniphan Music Festival shows off Nebraskan talent

DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) -The first-ever Doniphan Music Festival was on Saturday. Despite the heat, organizers and volunteers spent their day getting everything set up for a night of live music. Three different musical artists will perform Saturday night, and they’re all from Nebraska.

Doniphan Guitarist John Larsen performed first, then Lost Country Road from Ord took the stage with music ranging from red dirt to classic rock. To finish up the night is up-and-coming country artist from Gretna, Cooper James.

Organizers said they have one main goal for the inaugural festival.

“Bring artists that maybe people haven’t heard, that they would enjoy, and expose artists that we enjoy to different demographics and, you know, just try to get people out there that we think deserve to be heard,” said Nick Quiring and Cassandra Carmin, music festival organizers.

The Doniphan-Trumball volleyball team spent their afternoon helping prepare for the night ahead. John Larsen started off the evening at 5:15 p.m. and Cooper James will wrap things up as the final performance beginning at 9 p.m.

There will also be food and drink available for purchase through Ozzy’s Tavern, Special Scoops ice cream and the Red Bird Bakery.

