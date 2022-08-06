Lincoln East star Jalen Worthley commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East star pitcher Jalen Worthley announced on Friday that he will be staying home committing to play baseball at the University of Nebraska.

Worthley’s commitment comes after he de-committed from San Jose State at the end of July. Worthley is ranked as the No. 82 left handed pitcher in the class of 2022 by Perfect Game. Worthley finished his senior year on fire totaling 67 strikeouts in 42 innings with a 0.84 ERA this past season.

Worthley sat down with 1011Now’s Eddie Messel to talk about his decision to stay home.

