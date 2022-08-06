Cornhusker Highway and N. 1st Street closed due to crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Cornhusker Highway and N. 1st Street on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 12 p.m.

According to LPD, three cars seem to be involved in the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

LPD said the area near the incident is currently closed to traffic. Individuals should find an alternate route if travelling in the area.

This is an ongoing story. Keep up to date with 1011now.com

