Police respond to gunshots in Norfolk

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) -Norfolk Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 900 block of South 3rd Street on Saturday at 7:28 a.m.

According to NPD, officers arrived and determined that several firearm shots were directed at a house. Bullet holes were documented in the home and shell casings recovered. No injuries were reported.

Officials said a vehicle, and person of interest, was identified.

Officers are currently in the area of 25th and Madison Avenue. NPD is asking that the public avoid this area.

