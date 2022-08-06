Sunday Forecast: Still Hot & Humid

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move through the area on Sunday causing a large range in temperatures across the state. Unfortunately, the southeast will still be ahead of the front, meaning we have one more day of hot and humid conditions. A Heat Advisory will go into effect Sunday afternoon for southeastern areas. The cold front will also bring the chance for showers and storms Sunday into Monday morning.

A cold front will continue to move through the state on Sunday, however it will not quite reach the southeastern areas until late. Therefore in the southeast, majority of the day will still be hot and humid and a Heat Advisory will go into effect Sunday afternoon and continue through the evening. Heat Index Values up to 105 degrees are expected. Thanks to the cold front, high temperatures will range from the 70s to the upper 90s. It will be hottest in the southeast. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and bring the chance for rain and storms. Sunday morning scattered rain and storms will be possible in the eastern areas but will eventually become more widespread by the afternoon. Showers and storms will persist through the evening and into the overnight hours. There is no threat for severe weather at this time. Overnight lows will be quite refreshing.... in the 50s and 60s.

Heat Advisory for southeast areas. (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance for showers and storms for the eastern areas will linger into Monday morning but should be cleared out by the lunchtime hours. Skies will start off partly cloudy but eventually become mostly sunny. As for temperatures... it will feel much more comfortable out there as the cold front will have finally passed through the area. Highs will only reach the 70s and 80s across 1011 territory. Monday looks to be the best day of the next several, so get out and enjoy it! Overnight low temperatures will dip to the 50s and low 60s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The cold front cool down will only last through Tuesday before temperatures kick back up to the 90s for the rest of the week. Overall rain chances are low.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.