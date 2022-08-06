Third time is the charm? LTU to close 70th Street on Monday from Rokeby to Saltillo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is set to completely close a portion of 70th Street, starting Monday morning.

The stretch of road is between Rokeby and Saltillo Roads in far southeast Lincoln. It’s the third attempt LTU has made in the past few months to fully close the road, in order to be able to complete a necessary road project in the area.

LTU says the closure is expected to be completed sometime in the middle of December.

“The project includes construction of a new roundabout at 70th Street and Carger Lane,” according to LTU, which will be on the east side of Lincoln Public School’s new Standing Bear High School.

LTU says the project is expected to cost around $2.25 million.

The project was originally supposed to start back in April of this year. After a couple of days, construction was officially delayed. In July, the project was rescheduled, but two days after it was supposed to start, it was delayed again.

If the closure does move forward Monday morning, it will add to the list of full closures impacting south Lincoln and southern Lancaster County. Those closures include Yankee Hill from 40th to 56th, 40th from Rokeby to Saltillo, 38th from Saltillo to Bennet, and Rokeby from 32nd to 40th. All closures are either related to the South Beltway project or to paving projects.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.