Buffett’s firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted. But Berkshire Hathaway’s many operating companies generally performed well suggesting the overall economy is weathering the pressure from inflation and rising interest rates.

Berkshire said Saturday that a largely unrealized $53 billion decline in the value of its investments forced it to report a loss of nearly $44 billion, or $29,754 per Class A share. Buffett says Berkshire’s operating earnings are a better measure of the company’s performance because they exclude investment gains and losses. By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings were up nearly 39% to $9.28 billion, beating Wall Street estimates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Cornhusker Highway and N....
47-year-old driver hospitalized after north Lincoln crash
Robinson Elementary School opening delayed
The Nebraska State Patrol said four people were found dead at two crime scenes a few blocks...
Laurel homicide suspect arrested, 4 victims identified
File Photo
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
Lincoln man receives 20-years sentence for drug-related charges

Latest News

Heat Advisory for southeast areas.
Sunday Forecast: Still Hot & Humid
In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born, fast forward 150 years and the village is continuing to...
Kenesaw community celebrates 150 years
File Photo
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
Volunteer firefighters at the scene of a fire inside a building at Gana Trucking, Saturday...
Saturday morning fire under investigation at Gana Trucking