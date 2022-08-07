Edu-Tech Program helps people gain tech experience

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A program is helping people in need break into the tech industry.

The Center for People in Need is helping people earn certifications in tech with the hope of them landing a job in the field. The Center for People just launched their EduTech Google Certificate program. The program offers certificates in four areas, ranging from data analytics and IT Support, to project management and user experience design.

The Center for People in Need said Google offered them 300 certificate scholarships to hand out over the course of the next three years. EduTech’s coordinator said the certificates can be viewed as the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree by some employers.

Participants choose which of the four certificates they want to complete and work at their own pace. The Center for People in Need is also offering support to those in the EduTech Program.

“EduTech is built on two things it’s built on an ARPA grant from the city of Lincoln which basically pays for me and pays for any additional students that come into the program,” said Katherine Najjar, EduTech coordinator. “They get child care vouchers, transportation vouchers, we distribute food boxes every week and they’re also eligible for that. We have a room full of household and personal supplies that they can access for free. They also have access to our computer lab.”

To qualify for EduTech, participants must ear at or below 200% of the federal poverty line, be 18 years or older, be legally able to work in the U.S. and be able to read English.

The center said right now the program is full, but those interested are still encouraged to apply to enter the wait list as a spot could become available at any time.

