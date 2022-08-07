Kenesaw community celebrates 150 years

KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born — fast forward 150 years and its community is continuing to celebrate the village’s heritage.

The anniversary and “Wasenek Days” being combined were all the more reason for the people of Kenesaw to party. Part of the festivities Saturday were a parade of people and agencies from Kenesaw and surrounding areas.

The three-day party was largely thanks to two teens Liam parker and Mckinnley Kroos. Residents who attended the event said the celebration was nice, but the feeling of community is what made the weekend special.

“It’s amazing to see the community come together, it’s 150 years and I think that’s a really big deal, especially for small communities right now,” Kenesaw resident Amy Fischer. “Just seeing everybody come together, you get to see a lot of people you don’t see normally, people come back into town for it, so it’s been really awesome this year.”

Amy Fischer is no stranger to Kenesaw, she said she grew up in the village. However, even people who moved to the town after growing up elsewhere recognize say the milestone is not lost on them.

“Here in Kenesaw, you learn moving into the town that there is a lot of history and heritage that goes behind it. Families that go away and come back, are just a fun family community,” said Tyler Ciemnoczolowski. “I’m just taking it in, you learn something new all the time, and new people all the time come back home for events like this. Put names with faces and learn who they are.”

There was no shortage of food at Wasenek Days either, as community members smoked meats for a Ribfest.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.