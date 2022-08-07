LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that happened sometime late Friday night into very early Saturday morning.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to Bryan West Hospital just after midnight, after they say a 24-year-old man walked into the facility with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man’s injuries were not serious, as he was treated and released from the hospital.

LPD says there are not a lot of other details available about the incident. However, the case is still being investigated by police. The department added that they believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

