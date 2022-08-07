LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning

File Photo
File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan and Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that happened sometime late Friday night into very early Saturday morning.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to Bryan West Hospital just after midnight, after they say a 24-year-old man walked into the facility with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man’s injuries were not serious, as he was treated and released from the hospital.

LPD says there are not a lot of other details available about the incident. However, the case is still being investigated by police. The department added that they believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol said four people were found dead at two crime scenes a few blocks...
Laurel homicide suspect arrested, 4 victims identified
Robinson Elementary School opening delayed
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Cornhusker Highway and N....
One person hospitalized after north Lincoln crash
Man in stolen car arrested after crashing into Lincoln Police cruiser and another vehicle
Kayla Caffey
Kayla Caffey transferring to Texas

Latest News

Heat Advisory for southeast areas.
Sunday Forecast: Still Hot & Humid
Volunteer firefighters at the scene of a fire inside a building at Gana Trucking, Saturday...
Saturday morning fire under investigation at Gana Trucking
The first ever Doniphan Music Festival was held Saturday.
Doniphan Music Festival shows off Nebraskan talent
Mayor’s Employment Program gives interns governmental experience