Monday Forecast: Cooler and more comfortable!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday will be a pleasant day as cooler and more comfortable conditions will filter into the area from Sunday’s cold front! A few lingering showers and storms are possible Monday morning but we look to remain dry for the next several days. Monday and Tuesday will be the most pleasant days of the next several... enjoy them!

After a long stretch of 90 and triple digit heat.... Monday will bring REFRESHING conditions!! Highs will only top out in the low to mid 80s across the area. Better yet, it will be significantly less humid with cool breezy conditions. Partly cloudy skies and a few lingering isolated showers and storms are possible in the early morning hours but will eventually lead to dry and mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon. Overnight low temperatures will dip down into the 50s with a few places still hanging onto the low 60s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday will be another wonderful day with low humidity and mostly sunny conditions across the area. High temperatures will start to warm up a bit... into the upper 80s and 90s. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the low 60s across the area.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Low humidity levels and comfortable conditions will stick around for the next several days.

Low humidity levels are expected over the next few days... Enjoy the comfortable conditions! (KOLN)

For the next 7 days.... temperatures will be on a warming trend and overall rain chances are low.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

