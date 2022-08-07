Saturday morning fire under investigation at Gana Trucking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at Gana Trucking in southern Lancaster County.

Volunteer firefighters were called to the company’s facility just after 6:30 a.m. on 54th Street, between Bennet and Wittstruck Roads.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was contained to the steel maintenance building on the northwest side of the property. LSO adds that the fire caused roughly $5,000 in damage to the building, but the cause has not been released.

LSO and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

Hickman, Southeast and Bennet Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, and crews had the fire out by the time a 10/11 NOW reporter arrived at the scene a little after 7 a.m.

