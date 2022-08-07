WATCH: One-on-one interview with Isaiah Roby

By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska basketball standout turned NBA star Isaiah Roby was back in Lincoln on Saturday. Roby returned to Lincoln for his second annual Isaiah Roby Camp that he hosts along with Viglianco Hoops.

The camp runs from August 6-7 and also had volunteer help from current Husker men’s and women’s basketball players. In attendance from women’s hoops was Jaz Shelley and Izzy Bourne as well as Creighton star and Crete Native Morgan Maly, while Husker senior and Lincoln native Sam Griesel was in attendance from the men’s program.

Roby has spent the last three seasons in the NBA as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. This season Roby is making his way to San Antonio to join legendary head coach Greg Popovich.

1011Now’s Eddie Messel went one-on-one with Roby ahead of his move to San Antonio.

