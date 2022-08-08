Bail set at $5M for northeast Nebraska quadruple killing suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A judge has set bail at $5 million for a man suspected of killing four people in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week.

Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones would have to put up 10% — or $500,000 — to be released from jail while he awaits trial on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and four weapons counts.

Police say Jones killed his neighbor, 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, early Thursday morning then went to a nearby home and killed 86-year-old Gene Twiford; his wife, 85-year-old Janet Twiford; and their 55-year-old daughter, Dana Twiford. Police say Jones set fire to both houses, severely burning himself in the process. He remains hospitalized in a Lincoln burn unit.

According to the affidavit for the arrest warrant, all four victims suffered gunshot wounds.

Investigators found receipts for purchasing a gas can and gas inside a backpack at Ebeling’s home and a firearm at the Twiford residence. Investigators were able to link that evidence to Jones.

According to court documents, it appears a pry bar was used get into the back door of the Twiford home. Investigators believe a Molotov cocktail was used to start the fire at that residence.

