Bail set at $5M for northeast Nebraska quadruple killing suspect

Jason Jones is accused of killing four people who lived on his street in Laurel, Neb.
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The...
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating four homicides that occurred in Laurel.(Riley Tolan-Keig/The Norfolk Daily News via AP)
By 10/11 NOW and The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A judge has set bail at $5 million for a man suspected of killing four people in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week.

Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones would have to put up 10% — or $500,000 — to be released from jail while he awaits trial on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and four weapons counts.

Police say Jones killed his neighbor, 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, early Thursday morning then went to a nearby home and killed 86-year-old Gene Twiford; his wife, 85-year-old Janet Twiford; and their 55-year-old daughter, Dana Twiford. Police say Jones set fire to both houses, severely burning himself in the process. He remains hospitalized in a Lincoln burn unit.

According to the affidavit for the arrest warrant, all four victims suffered gunshot wounds.

Investigators found receipts for purchasing a gas can and gas inside a backpack at Ebeling’s home and a firearm at the Twiford residence. Investigators were able to link that evidence to Jones.

According to court documents, it appears a pry bar was used get into the back door of the Twiford home. Investigators believe a Molotov cocktail was used to start the fire at that residence.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
Volunteer firefighters at the scene of a fire inside a building at Gana Trucking, Saturday...
Saturday morning fire under investigation at Gana Trucking
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash near Cornhusker Highway and N....
47-year-old driver hospitalized after north Lincoln crash
Lincoln man receives 20-years sentence for drug-related charges
The victim was identified as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta Kansas
Kansas man drowns in lake near Genoa

Latest News

Neb. State Legislature fails to collect enough votes for special session on abortion
Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home
LSO: Stolen flatbed trailer & building materials recovered after being listed on Facebook
Volunteer firefighters at the scene of a fire inside a building at Gana Trucking, Saturday...
Saturday morning fire under investigation at Gana Trucking