Cooler, more comfortable Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has finally pushed through southeast Nebraska and that means cooler temperatures and less humidity on Monday. Sunshine with warmer temperatures expected on Tuesday. Hot temperatures return on Wednesday and will continue through the weekend with little or no rain expected.
Mostly sunny skies expected in the Lincoln area on Monday. Highs in the mid 80s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mainly clear skies and cool Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows in the upper 50s with an east wind 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Hot temperatures return on Wednesday and continue through the weekend with very little rain expected.
