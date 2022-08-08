Cooler, more comfortable Monday

Mainly sunny and warm
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has finally pushed through southeast Nebraska and that means cooler temperatures and less humidity on Monday. Sunshine with warmer temperatures expected on Tuesday. Hot temperatures return on Wednesday and will continue through the weekend with little or no rain expected.

Mostly sunny skies expected in the Lincoln area on Monday. Highs in the mid 80s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

Comfortable temperatures and humidity.
Comfortable temperatures and humidity.(1011 Weather)

Mainly clear skies and cool Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows in the upper 50s with an east wind 5 to 10 mph.

Cooler temperatures Monday night.
Cooler temperatures Monday night.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Warmer afternoon temperatures Tuesday afternoon.
Warmer afternoon temperatures Tuesday afternoon.(1011 Weather)

Hot temperatures return on Wednesday and continue through the weekend with very little rain expected.

Hot and mainly dry conditions return mid week.
Hot and mainly dry conditions return mid week.(1011 Weather)

