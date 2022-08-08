East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday.
A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed.
“One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all the support.”
According to the post, the juice bar is relocating back to Dallas, Texas.
