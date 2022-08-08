East Lincoln juice bar announces closure

The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday.
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday.

A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed.

“One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all the support.”

According to the post, the juice bar is relocating back to Dallas, Texas.

